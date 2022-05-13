DOHA - H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, has mourned the late President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday, 13th May, 2022.

In a statement issued by the Qatari Emiri Court, H.H. Sheikh Tamim said that the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was a great leader characterised by wisdom and moderation, and dedicated his life to serving his country and nation.

The Emir of Qatar prayed to Allah Almighty to have mercy on his soul and grant him peace in Paradise, and patience and solace to the Al Nahyan family, the government and the people of UAE.