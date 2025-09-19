A delegation from the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) hosted a series of high-level meetings and business forums in Japan this week as part of the official visit of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to the country.

The strategic programme aimed to highlight Bahrain's competitive advantages and investment opportunities, strengthening the economic cooperation between the two nations.

In partnership with Nikkei, the EDB hosted the Bahrain–Japan Investment Forum in Tokyo. The event highlighted the Kingdom's evolving investment landscape and future economic vision to over 120 senior Japanese business leaders from across key sectors. The forum featured a fireside chat with Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development and Chief Executive of the Bahrain EDB, who discussed the country's forward-looking economy and highly skilled talent pool.

Ali Al Mudaifa, Chief of Business Development at the Bahrain EDB, also participated in a fireside chat focused on the competitive advantages for Japanese businesses in Bahrain. Keynote addresses from both Bahraini and Japanese ambassadors underscored the strong bilateral relations and a shared commitment to deepening cooperation.

In collaboration with JETRO, the EDB hosted the Bahrain–Japan Business Forum. The event welcomed over 60 key Japanese business leaders to explore Bahrain’s investment environment and its strategic role as a gateway to the Gulf and the Middle East. The forum featured opening remarks from Iain Lindsay OB OBE, Advisor to the Board of the Bahrain EDB, and a keynote address by Nobutaka Maekawa, Director at JETRO.

Several Japanese companies, including Daiki Aluminium Industry, HARTi, and Sumitomo Corporation, shared their success stories and expansion plans into the wider Gulf region. This event reinforces the 2021 MoU between Bahrain EDB and JETRO, highlighting a shared ambition to deepen economic cooperation and position Bahrain as a trusted hub for Japanese businesses looking to enter the $2.15 trillion GCC market.

Minister Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif said: “As two island nations with strategic locations, longstanding diplomatic ties, and tactical plans to build future-ready economies - this visit provides the prime opportunity to further strengthen the collaborative ties between Bahrain and Japan at an industry level and bilateral level.”

She added: “We are proud of Bahrain’s presence at Expo 2025 Osaka, which serves as a space for countries, organisations, and corporations to showcase their innovations, technological and societal solutions, and display their culture and heritage to the world. As Bahrain EDB, we look forward to highlighting Bahrain’s unique value proposition as a gateway to the Gulf and beyond to international investors.”

The Kingdom of Bahrain and Japan share longstanding diplomatic relations dating back to the 1970s. These ties have steadily evolved to encompass a wide range of fields, particularly in the economy and investment. Today, Japan stands as one of Bahrain’s key trading partners, with bilateral trade exceeding $798 million in 2024. Japan also ranks as the ninth-largest investor in Bahrain, with the cumulative value of Japanese FDI stock reaching $871 million in 2024, representing an increase of 108.9% between 2020 and 2024. Approximately 93% of these investments are concentrated in the manufacturing sector, which has witnessed significant growth of 146% over the same period, accounting for 13.1% of total foreign direct investment in this vital sector.

The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA) is organising the Kingdom of Bahrain’s pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka. The pavilion features a dedicated business floor, overseen by Bahrain EDB, designed to highlight Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 and its competitive advantages as a hub for innovation and an attractive destination for investment. The pavilion reflects Bahrain’s journey in developing its economy to meet future development aspirations.

The pavilion also showcases the game "Ship of Time", developed with the contribution of three Bahraini interns working with leading Japanese gaming company Natsume Atari, offering an interactive experience that takes visitors on a virtual journey through Bahrain’s iconic landmarks, spanning its cultural heritage and modern business hubs. –

