From vibrant communities to enhanced education and a flourishing digital work sector, Qatar’s populace, especially the next generation, stands to gain immensely from the ongoing digital transformation

With the recently introduced Digital Agenda (DA) 2030, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) noted that Qatar positions itself as a frontrunner in shaping the global digital landscape.

The Agenda promises a conducive environment for growth in the business sector, underpinned by a sustainable and diversified economy. With a focus on fostering a world-class business ecosystem, Qatar aims to minimise economic volatility, bolster infrastructure, cultivate a digital-savvy workforce and to enact favourable regulations, positioning itself as a hub of innovation with unparalleled access to regional and global markets.

Startups are poised to thrive in Qatar’s nurturing environment as the Agenda unlocks an array of incentives, ranging from access to venture funding to startup-friendly regulations and a growing digital workforce. This initiative, the Agenda states, positions Qatar as a prime destination for new companies seeking to establish themselves in the digital landscape.

Investors too stand to benefit from the Agenda as it presents a range of exciting digital ventures and companies ready for investment. Supported by transparent laws and regulations, investors can capitalise on a diverse range of investment options, further fuelling Qatar’s digital revolution.

The Agenda states that part of its goals is to attract global talent, expanding the ‘HyperGeneration’ and offering employment opportunities across major corporations and promising startups. With an enhanced quality of life, robust security measures and a vibrant cultural heritage, Qatar continues to draw top-notch talent from around the world.

Government entities are not left behind as the Agenda spreads throughout the entire government ecosystem, making public services digital and ensuring efficiency, compliance and satisfaction for all citizens.

The six strategic objectives outlined in the Agenda – Cutting Edge Digital Infrastructure, Booming Digital Economy, Thriving Digital Innovation, Seamless Digital Government, Nurtured Digital Technologies and Future Leading Digital Society – are underpinned by the hyperpowers of HyperConnectivity, HyperComputing and HyperAutomation.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani said: “Digital transformation enabled through the DA2030 will not only support further development of the ICT and digital sector, but will also unleash a spillover effect across all sectors of the economy. The Agenda will contribute to transforming our national talent pool into a workforce-of-the-future and transitioning government services to a greater level of excellence.

“In tandem, digital transformation will provide for a safer Qatar with better healthcare and happier people. Ultimately, the DA2030 will empower the Qatari society with the digital skills needed to leap into the future with confidence.”

Echoing HE Sheikh Mohamed’s statement, Minister of Communications and Information Technology HE Mohamed bin Ali al-Mannai underscored the Agenda’s role as a catalyst for growth, productivity, innovation and societal transformation.

“The span of our efforts is wide – infrastructure, innovation, regulations, government services, economy and society. Our bold ambition is to contribute 40bn QAR to the non-hydrocarbon GDP of Qatar and create additional 26,000 jobs in Qatar’s ICT sector by 2030. Today, we are beginning the journey to becoming global leaders in the Digital Future,” HE al-Mannai said.

