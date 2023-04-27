RIYADH — Costa Rica has expressed its support for Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, citing the strong bilateral relations between the two nations and the Saudi contribution to sustainable development on global level.



Costa Rica President Dr. Rodrigo Chaves Robles announced on Tuesday his country’s decision.



Dr. Robles reaffirmed the importance of the relationship with Saudi Arabia as a strategic partner in the Middle East and values the prospects of expanding economic, trade, and investment cooperation between the two nations.



The announcement coincided with a visit of a Saudi official trade and investment mission headed by Badr Al-Badr, deputy minister of investment.



Al-Badr, explored investment prospects in transportation infrastructure projects, medical tourism and desalination projects.



Furthermore, the delegation expressed the importance of generating synergies with the Costa Rican public and private sectors in order to create more growth and investment opportunities.



On his behalf, Costa Rica’s Foreign Minister Arnoldo André stressed that the visit is a “testimony to the growth of friendship and the solid relations between both nations”.



Saudi Arabia is Costa Rica's main trading partner in the Middle East. Total trade between the two countries reached $103 million in 2022.



During Costa Rica’s foreign minister recent visit to the Middle East, both countries agreed on the establishment of a joint Business Council, with the purpose of facilitating relations between companies on both sides.



Riyadh’s bid to host the event faces competition from Busan (South Korea), Rome (Italy), and Odessa (Ukraine).



Regardless of the outcome, the World Expo is expected to provide a unique opportunity for nations from around the world to share their innovations, cultures, and ideas.



Held since 1851, World Expos are the world's largest platform to showcase the latest achievements and technologies and celebrate the cultural values that unite humanity.

