KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- The People's Republic of China inaugurated its new embassy building in Mishref neighborhood in Hawally Governorate on Wednesday.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, foreign diplomats, and representatives of international organizations in Kuwait.

Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait Zhang Jianwei emphasized, in his speech, that the opening of the new embassy building represents a new chapter in the already strong bilateral relations. He highlighted both countries' commitment to broaden their partnership in various fields.

Ambassador Jianwei pointed out the growing momentum of trust and cooperation between Kuwait and China, attributing this progress in part to high-level mutual visits. He pointed out that His Highness Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's recent trip to China in September, 2023 resulted in signing several cooperative agreements.

Jianwei added that regarding trade, the first ten months saw an exchange worth USD 13.13 billion, with automobiles being China's largest export to Kuwait.

Conversely, Kuwait primarily exports gas and oil to China, ranking ninth among China's crude oil suppliers. Chinese investments in Kuwait have reached USD 720 million, making China one of the country's leading investors, he pointed out. He also noted a notable increase in engineering collaboration, with Chinese firms involved in significant projects across multiple sectors, including oil, gas, infrastructure, and housing.

He added that cultural exchanges have also flourished, with various activities such as Chinese language programs, traditional music performances, and seminars to enhance mutual understanding. Jianwei expressed China's intention to increase cooperation with Kuwait in 2025 and work to align the Belt and Road Initiative with Kuwait Vision 2035.

He underscored the goal of enhancing the strategic partnership and improving the well-being of both peoples through mutually-beneficial exchange and cooperation.

