Muscat : The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) has dismissed circulating reports claiming the introduction of a new OMR 100 banknote, calling the information “false and inaccurate.”

In a statement, the CBO clarified that the only valid denominations of banknotes currently in circulation are: 100 Baisa, Half Rial, 1 Rial, 5 Rials, 10 Rials, 20 Rials, and 50 Rials.

The Bank urged the public to rely solely on official sources for information regarding the issuance or withdrawal of banknotes, warning against the spread of unverified news that could cause confusion.

This clarification follows recent social media posts and public discussions speculating about the launch of a higher denomination note. The CBO reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the stability, credibility, and transparency of the national currency system.

