ABU DHABI: As part of its commitment to the UAE’s Emiratisation agenda, the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) will participate in the 17th annual Tawdheef exhibition from 13th to 15th November 2023, taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). Through its participation, the CBUAE will provide UAE nationals with job opportunities across various banking and insurance specialisations in an effort to meet the financial sector’s Emiratisation objectives.

The exhibition serves an ideal platform to highlight CBUAE’s positive work culture and attractive environment as well as provides opportunities for the development of UAE nationals’ skills and careers, ultimately contributing to the UAE’s monetary and financial stability and improving its global position. The CBUAE will leverage the platform to educate attendants of its regulatory and supervisory role and financial inclusion efforts. The CBUAE Youth Council will also showcase its initiatives to enhance the role of the youth in the financial sector.

At the financial sector level, the CBUAE seeks to advance its Emiratisation efforts through the employment and education of UAE national graduates. A prime example of these efforts is the “Ethraa” programme launched by the CBUAE with the aim of employing and training 9,375 UAE nationals between 2026-2027 and reach an Emiratisation rate of 45 percent in the banking sector and 30 percent in other sectors such as insurance, exchange and finance.

Ehab Alameri, Chief Human Resources Officer at CBUAE, said, “We are pleased to continue our participation in Tawdheef exhibition and leverage its platform to connect with ambitious UAE nationals who seek to contribute to shaping the UAE’s financial sector, in support of our leadership’s Emiratisation goals. As part of its strategic priorities, the CBUAE remains committed to training and employing UAE national graduates in the financial sector and attracting skilled professionals across various specialisations to contribute to its performance and development.”