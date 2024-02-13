Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) plays key role in accelerating the pace of transformation in the energy sector and improving the efficiency of the sector's performance, which contributes to reducing carbon emissions.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024, Al Olama added that the transformation of the energy sector globally requires increasing funding to help launch more new and renewable energy projects.

Al Olama also pointed out that the UAE is moving steadily in implementing its targets to triple its share of renewable energy by 2030 to reach 19.8 gigawatts of clean energy, while working to improve energy efficiency by up to 45 percent by 2050, relying on advanced technologies including AI.

He noted that the WGS confirms the UAE's vital role at the global level through its key contribution to drawing up international visions and innovative solutions to help governments achieve sustainable development and face various challenges. He pointed out that the summit contributes to shaping new visions for government work, and promoting vital sectors to achieve prosperity and human development.