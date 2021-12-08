BEIJING, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- China and Britain expressed willingness on Wednesday to strengthen their bilateral relations and work on tackling multiple issues.



China's Xinhua news agency reported that this came through a phone conversation on Tuesday between Vice-Premier Hu Chanhua and British Chancellor of Exchequer Rishi Sanuk on advancing bilateral practical cooperation.



Hu, who leads the Chinese delegation to the China-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue, said that President Xi Jinping and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently held a phone conversation and reached an agreement on bolstering relations and strengthening cooperation between the two countries.



Hu expects the two nations to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in trade, investment, finance and other areas, and continuously broaden and deepen their practical cooperation.



Sunak, who leads the British delegation to the dialogue, said his country attaches great importance to relations with China, stands ready to deepen bilateral economic and financial cooperation with China, strengthen cooperation in climate change, green finance, economy, trade and investment and push for new progress in bilateral relations.



The two countries have agreed to hold the 11th economical and financial dialogue in 2022. (end) mab.ahm

