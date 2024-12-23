Zambia will waive visa requirements for nationals of 53 additional countries starting 1 January, building on the success of its 2022 initiative that removed visa restrictions for major tourism markets.

This move further solidifies Zambia’s position as a leader in progressive tourism policies within southern Africa.

Zambia has further liberalised its visa regime, formalised through Statutory Instrument No. 78 of 2024, bringing the total number of visa-exempt countries to 167.

Policy shift, enhanced security measures

This significant policy shift, announced by President Hakainde Hichilema's government, will be accompanied by enhanced border security measures, including the introduction of an advanced passenger information system and the deployment of over 900 additional immigration staff.

To manage the increased visitor flows, the Zambian government has established new immigration control points across the country.

This progressive approach to visa policy positions Zambia as a leading example of balanced tourism growth in Africa, successfully combining open borders with robust security measures. It also aligns with the African Union's vision for enhanced mobility and the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

"Zambia's commitment to removing barriers for international travellers demonstrates a clear understanding of what the tourism industry needs to thrive," says Jillian Blackbeard, CEO of Africa's Eden. "Their approach proves that countries can successfully balance tourism growth with border management. The positive impact of their 2022 visa waiver programme has already shown how the right policies can transform tourism accessibility."

SA's visa liberalisation efforts

Meanwhile, South Africa is also making significant progress in visa liberalisation efforts, having introduced the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme (TTOS) to streamline visa processes for tourists from China and India.

Set to launch in January 2025, TTOS will allow vetted tour operators to benefit from reduced red tape and faster visa application turnaround times for large tour groups. This initiative addresses challenges such as processing delays and language barriers that have previously hindered tourism from these key markets.

The progressive approach to visa liberalization sharply contrasts with recent announcements from neighboring Namibia, which plans to impose new visa requirements on 31 countries, including key tourism markets, starting 1 April 2025.

"While Zambia and South Africa are setting a benchmark for visa openness in the region, we're concerned about the opposite approach being taken elsewhere," notes David Frost, CEO of Satsa, the voice of inbound tourism in South Africa.

"Namibia's new visa requirements, particularly during a crucial recovery period for tourism, could impact visitor numbers significantly. The success of Zambia's open-door policy demonstrates that visa liberalisation can be a powerful tool for tourism growth."

Air access vs. visa restrictions in Namibia

The contrast is particularly noteworthy as Namibia simultaneously launched 'Air Connect Namibia', an initiative aimed at enhancing international air access.

Tourism experts suggest that the new visa requirements, which include fees of N$1,600 (approximately US$88) for non-African Union visitors, might counteract efforts to improve accessibility through better air connectivity.

Zambia and South Africa’s continued commitment to visa liberalisation is expected to further strengthen their position as leading tourism destinations in Southern Africa, offering an example of how progressive visa policies can support tourism sector growth while maintaining border integrity.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).