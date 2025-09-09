At least one in every 10 air passengers departing from Kigali is bound for Nairobi, which indicates the crucial role that the Kenyan capital plays in the Rwandan aviation industry, most of whose revenues come from within Africa.

Analysis of 2023 air traffic data by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) reveals that, of the 447,000 passengers who departing from Kigali, 56,500 or 12.6 percent were headed for Nairobi, making it the most popular destination from Rwanda.

This could be an indication of Nairobi’s growing prominence as an economic hub in the region, as it was more popular than destinations in Rwanda’s neighbours, such as Entebbe, Bujumbura, and Dar es Salaam, in the Rwandan market.

According to IATA, Nairobi has also become a major link for onward flights to Asia, Europe, and North America for many travellers from across the region, through codeshares with Kenya Airways and other regional airlines.“Air connectivity is fundamental to unlocking a country’s economic growth potential and prosperity; it enables industries across all regions within the country to engage in dynamic business activity,” noted IATA in a report assessing the Rwandan air transport industry.“The extent of domestic and international connectivity is an enabler and an accelerator of both the generation and distribution of economic benefits.”Other leading destinations for Rwandan passengers were Entebbe with 28,300 passengers (6.3 percent), Brussels 25,100 passengers (5.6 percent), Johannesburg 19,200 passengers (4.3 percent), and Dubai 18,500 passengers (4.1 percent).

The other top destinations were Lagos with 17,000 passengers (3.8 percent), Paris 14,500 passengers (3.2 percent), Dar es Salaam 13,600 passengers (3.1 percent), Bujumbura 11,300 passengers (2.5 percent), and London 10,800 passengers (2.4 percent).

The dominance of Nairobi as Rwanda’s primary destination is fuelled by factors such as medical referrals to Kenyan hospitals, while the city’s status as an East African business hub ensures a steady flow of traders and corporate professionals.

Tourism also plays a role in maintaining the popularity of Kenyan safaris and coastal attractions among Rwandan travellers.

Additionally, the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) serves as the main gateway to intercontinental destinations for many Rwandans, who find Nairobi an easier connection point.

International visitors’ arrivals by air has provided a steady stream of revenue for hotels, restaurants and local businesses in Rwanda, making tourism the biggest beneficiary of the country’s aviation industry.

Tourism strategyAs gorilla trekking, cultural heritage sites and conference tourism become increasingly popular in Rwanda, the aviation sector is playing an increasingly important role in sustaining the country’s growing reputation as a global travel destination.

Beyond tourism, aviation is strengthening Rwanda’s overall economy. In 2023, Rwandan airports handled 16,500 tonnes of air cargo, supporting imports and exports, and enabling the growth of e-commerce.“Rwanda has made aviation central to economic and social development, with the sector contributing $160 million to GDP and supporting 42,000 jobs. By integrating aviation into its tourism strategy, investing in modern infrastructure, and meeting global standards for safety, Rwanda has built a competitive and resilient industry that is driving growth and connectivity,” said Kamil Alawadhi, IATA’s Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East.“The country’s early adoption and investment in modern interactive passenger data systems (API-PNR) sets a best-practice example for others to follow. With continued focus on cost-efficient infrastructure, training and capacity building, and championing regional connectivity and sustainability, aviation is well-supported to contribute even more to Rwanda’s growth,” he added.

Rwandan aviationDespite these gains, Rwanda’s aviation industry has faced challenges, with RwandAir being weighed down by high operating costs and requiring continuous state subsidies to remain operational. The Covid-19 pandemic intensified these struggles by grounding flights and wiping out passenger demand.

Consequently, competition from larger regional airlines such as Ethiopian Airlines and Kenya Airways has further constrained Rwanda’s ability to expand its market share. The limited fleet capacity and high fuel costs continue to add pressure.

Capacity building has also been identified as another priority. IATA described the establishment of the Rwanda Civil Aviation Training and Innovation Centre as “a positive step towards ensuring the skills needed to support aviation’s potential.”The report further urged “continuous investment in training, skills development, and innovation” to build a skilled workforce and support long-term expansion.

Accessibility policies have also enhanced Rwanda’s standing as a regional hub. “Rwanda’s visa-on-arrival and e-visa policies have made it exceptionally accessible. Its early moves on SAATM (Single African Air Transport Market), sustainable aviation fuels, and CORSIA (Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation) highlight alignment with global standards and a real commitment to sustainability and connectivity. By maintaining this momentum, Rwanda is building a bright future for itself and taking on a leadership role for the African continent,” said Alawadhi.

