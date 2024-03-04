Tanzania and Ethiopia this week signed bilateral agreements targeting agriculture, trade, energy and air transport and aviation technology exchange.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the visiting Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Friday witnessed the signing of agreements to strengthen trade between the two countries.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Co-operation said on Friday that the two leaders agreed to deepen trade and bilateral relations that would create new opportunities for trade between Tanzania, with a population of over 61 million, and Ethiopia, with a population of more than 100 million people.

Tanzanian Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Co-operation January Makamba said that the MoUs would open up new markets, investment and trade in key sectors, especially in coffee and tea.

“Ethiopia is globally renowned for coffee and tea production, Tanzania’s tea and coffee are equally popular, therefore, how to access markets together will be an integral part of bilateral agreements during this visit,” Mr Makamba said.

Ethiopia is among the leading coffee producers in Africa and the biggest coffee consumer in Eastern Africa.

CollaborationTanzania and Ethiopia have been collaborating in the aviation sector. A total of 75 pilots and 25 engineers from Tanzania received training at various levels in Ethiopia between 2016 and 2023, while Ethiopian Airlines and Air Tanzania have been operating through joint commercial operations, Mr Makamba said.

The two countries agreed to co-operate in power generation through technology exchange under the East African Power Pool programme. The Tanzanian government has been seeking experts from Ethiopia to advise and help it set up hydroelectric power stations as well as irrigation and land use technology for higher production of electricity, crops and quality livestock products.

They further agreed to end human trafficking involving Ethiopia nationals.

Tanzania has been collaborating with Ethiopia and other international immigration bodies to destroy human trafficking networks.

Tanzania has been transit route for illegal immigrants from Ethiopia sneaking to Southern Africa states to seek economic fortunes.

Several Ethiopian nationals have been intercepted in Tanzania on their way to South Africa and other Southern African states while travelling in cargo trucks and empty oil tanks.

Mr Abiy who arrived in Tanzania on Thursday was expected to complete his tour to Tanzania on Saturday.

