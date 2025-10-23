TAJBank Limited has emerged as Nigeria’s biggest non-interest bank, achieving a significant milestone with total assets surpassing ₦1.017 trillion in the first half of 2025.

This was revealed by investment expert and chartered stockbroker, Mr. Olabode Akeredolu-Ale, during a seminar on “Roles of Non-Interest Banks in SMEs’ Financing” organized by Leaders Corporate Services in Abuja.

Akeredolu-Ale, who presented a paper on the performance trends of non-interest banks (NIBs) in recent years, said TAJBank now leads the subsector in both total assets and gross earnings based on the banks’ approved financial statements for the half-year period.

According to his analysis, TAJBank’s total assets rose to ₦1.017 trillion in H1 2025, up from ₦953.1 billion in December 2024, placing it about ₦53 billion ahead of its closest rival.

The bank’s gross earnings also grew sharply by 64 percent, reaching ₦53.75 billion in H1 2025, compared with ₦32.86 billion as of December 2024 — the highest among Nigeria’s non-interest banks during the review period.

Similarly, TAJBank recorded earnings per share of 61.36 kobo, nearly 92 percent higher than that of the next non-interest bank, further consolidating its leadership position in the sector.

“These figures were obtained from official regulatory platforms, and they clearly show TAJBank’s remarkable performance. Non-interest banks are becoming increasingly vital in driving access to affordable financing, especially for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which often find conventional bank loans too expensive,” Akeredolu-Ale stated.

He urged entrepreneurs to take advantage of the cost-friendly, ethical financing options offered by NIBs, adding that the model aligns well with the needs of businesses operating under tough macroeconomic conditions.

Another speaker at the event, Mr. Benjamin Chukwudi, commended non-interest banks for their “catalytic role” in supporting SMEs with interest-free loans and financial advisory services, helping them sustain operations despite rising business costs.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

