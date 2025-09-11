JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's current account deficit widened to 1.1% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2025, from a revised 0.6% deficit in the first quarter, central bank data showed on Thursday.

In rand terms the current account deficit rose to 82.8 billion rand ($4.72 billion), from a revised 47.8 billion rand in the first three months of the year.

The trade surplus narrowed to 177.1 billion rand in April-June from 211.0 billion rand in January-March, as the value of goods exports decreased more than that of imports, the South African Reserve Bank said in a statement. ($1 = 17.5322 rand) (Reporting by Kopano Gumbi; Additional reporting by Anathi Madubela; Editing by Alexander Winning)