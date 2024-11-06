In a landscape where consumer trust and food safety are increasingly crucial, Red Meat Industry Services (RMIS) has launched Phase 1 of an innovative traceability platform to enhance transparency and efficiency in South Africa's red meat supply chain, ensuring accurate tracking from farms to retailers.

Phase 1: Identifying key locations

The project starts by identifying and numbering production units throughout the red meat value chain, encompassing communal land, commercial farms, auction houses, feedlots, and abattoirs. These Production Unit Numbers will serve as the foundation for the RMIS Traceability Platform, which aims to:

• Address disease management and enable recalls

• Combat stock theft

• Enhance trade through the sharing of traceability and production data

• Increase market access to commercial value chains and export markets

A Production Unit Number, or Global Location Number (GLN), serves as a standard to enhance recognition across the value chain, retail, and international markets. RMIS and GS1 South Africa are dedicated to establishing a transparent and trustworthy international standard.

The Production Unit Number will verify the location of sellers for buyers, and in the future, it will facilitate the request for digitised transport documents, including Articles 6, 8, and health declarations. Moreover, the integration of various record-keeping systems with the RMIS Traceability Platform will utilise the Production Unit Number as a location reference for sharing traceability data.

RMIS partnered with a systems development company, Gendac Software Engineering, with 26 years of experience to create a dedicated web application that enables value chain participants to identify production units and request GLN numbers from GS1 South Africa.

This web application will support accurate location identification, verification, and visualisation on a national map. Each site will be geo-fenced, improving the efficiency of livestock tracking and management.

Following phases: Capturing and sharing traceability data

After the successful identification of locations, subsequent phases will focus on capturing and sharing essential traceability data through various recordkeeping systems integrated with the RMIS Traceability Platform.

This approach promotes decentralised data management while ensuring the standardised sharing of information to maintain data integrity and traceability from production to the end consumer.

RMIS is currently in the analysis phase of developing a platform to facilitate the standardised sharing of traceability and production data. This platform will meet international standards and effectively support the industry's traceability needs in collaboration with GS1 South Africa, Gendac Software Engineering, and the RMIS Traceability Task Teams.

Collaborative effort and future outlook

The success of this initiative depends on the collaboration of all stakeholders, including small-scale and commercial farmers, auction houses, feedlots, abattoirs, service providers, and government bodies.

Over the past six months, RMIS has worked closely with these groups, and the enthusiasm surrounding the project reflects a shared commitment to building a sustainable and efficient red meat value chain.

According to RMIS CEO, Dewald Olivier: “Traceability could be the most impactful initiative the livestock industry has seen since South Africa became a net exporter of red meat. This initiative as the foundation should, linked with grading and the other initiatives, enable the red meat value chain to achieve its 2030 strategy.”

Dr Phillip Oosthuizen, RMIS COO, comments: “The success of traceability will depend on an efficient, transparent, and trustworthy platform, a phased implementation approach, and the collaboration of each participant in the value chain.”

The introduction of this traceability platform is expected to significantly enhance the industry’s visibility, competitiveness, and resilience in both local and global markets.

To take part in Phase 1 visit: https://rmis.co.za/services/traceability/.

