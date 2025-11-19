Pick n Pay has released insights from their Smart Shopper loyalty members ahead of Black Friday and shared details of its year-long preparation for one of the country’s most important retail trading periods.

Findings from Pick n Pay’s pre–Black Friday Smart Shopper survey show that 51% of customers plan to shop on 28 November, with many expressing strong anticipation for meaningful savings on groceries, toiletries, household essentials, and electronics.

Some shoppers say they save throughout the year for Black Friday, while others, including pensioners and budget-conscious customers, say they are hoping for real discounts on the essentials they rely on every month.

Several respondents mentioned feeling too financially stretched to participate, indicating continued pressure on household budgets.

Customers are planning to buy toiletries (50%), electronics and appliances (42%), fresh produce (41%), clothing and shoes (32%), wine and liquor (30%), toys and games (15%) and baby products (8%).

Seventy percent of Smart Shoppers said they want discounts on groceries rather than luxury items, with many planning to use Black Friday to complete some of their December shopping.

While shoppers say they enjoy securing major savings across retailers, they continue to express frustration at the pressure, crowds and quickly sold-out items, leading many to consider browsing and shopping deals online instead.

These insights mirror Pick n Pay’s post–Black Friday 2024 customer survey, which revealed that South Africans continue to see the event as a critical opportunity to save on essentials.

Shoppers last year spent an average of R5,183, around R150 less than in 2023. Groceries remained the most purchased category, with basic staples accounting for 25% of all basket spend, followed by beauty and toiletries (23%) and bakery items (21%).

Clothing, shoes, appliances and electronics grew in popularity compared to the previous year - a trend expected to continue.

{{image}}

“These customer insights shaped Pick n Pay’s strategic, year-long preparation process for Black Friday 2025, where we looked at how we can give deeper discounts, stronger product availability. a more integrated experience across all channels and extended sales hours across key stores,” said Pick n Pay Executive Online, Enrico Ferigolli.

“Black Friday is a major trading event for us and for the South African retail sector. Customer feedback helps us understand how they shop, what they value most and where we can improve.

The preparation for 28 November has involved careful coordination between Pick n Pay’s logistics, supply chain, online and store teams, as well as suppliers.

“Our advanced supply chain systems and Distribution Centres have been planning for months to support increased volumes. Perishable goods, typically the most challenging to prepare for, are managed through longer lead times, collaborative planning with suppliers and, in some cases, additional supplier delivery support.”

Pick n Pay also boosted its fleet of pickers and drivers to meet demand for online orders.

“We have done careful planning around stock levels and aim to have all that our customers need; however, we always caution that ‘when it’s gone, it’s gone’,” Ferigolli said.

Digital channels are expected to play an even stronger role this year. The asap! app - running on Amazon Web Services to handle high-traffic periods - completes more than 95% of deliveries within 60 minutes following major investments in delivery efficiency.

Customers can expect online-only deals, limited-time bundles and early-access offers on both asap! and the Pick n Pay website.

“Customers are increasingly blending online and in-store shopping, and we are ready for that. Our focus is to make the experience reliable and rewarding, wherever and however people choose to shop,” Ferigolli said.

“With a keen consumer appetite for Black Friday in South Africa, Pick n Pay understands that our customers expect to find the value they are looking for at a retailer they trust, and we are ready to deliver.”

