Somalia is targeting its first oil drilling in January 2026, hoping to join the ranks of fossil-fuel producers.

According to a programme released by the presidency on Monday, drilling will begin at Somalia’s first offshore block, using Turkish technology.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud told legislators the project would comply with domestic laws on transparency and environmental protection.“Somalia will begin boring its first oil well within months,” he said, without naming the site. “Our commitment is to use the God-given wealth in Somalia to drive growth and everything will be done according to our laws.”Mohamud spoke as he opened the 7th session of the Federal Parliament, a joint sitting of the Senate and the Lower House, where he also addressed broader policy matters.

His remarks follow years of exploration. Last week, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre said recent petroleum data showed “a promising outcome,” though the findings have not yet been published.“I trust that oil exploitation will begin early next year,” Barre said.

Oil boomThe two Somali leaders hope untapped reserves will transform the country’s economy. Estimates from 2012 suggested the reserves could be worth $8.5 trillion, spread across 53 offshore blocks along the 3,000km coastline, with at least 10 billion barrels in place. But viability remains uncertain, and some disputed blocks with Kenya proved commercially unviable.

Earlier this year, a Petroleum ministry official said two blocks could be worth $1.25 trillion at current prices.

Turkey is central to the initial phase. In October 2024, its exploration vessel Oruç Reis carried out seismic surveys over 4,000 sq km. In April 2025, Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) signed an onshore exploration and production agreement, covering three blocks spanning 16,000 sq km.

“With growing momentum, our energy sector is poised to dominate the continent’s energy discussions, a development we take great pride in,” he said, noting progress on 3D seismic surveys, legal reforms on natural resource management, agreements, and workforce training.

But investment also hinges on Somalia’s stability. President Mohamud’s address came amid political controversy over constitutional amendments and electoral reforms opposed by former presidents and some federal states.“We are working hard to talk to the brothers who rejected the NCC,” Mohamud told lawmakers, referring to Puntland and Jubbaland, which boycotted the National Consultative Council.

The NCC, which brings together the federal government and state leaders, serves as the main forum for debating proposed legal amendments before they are tabled in Parliament.“Responsibility requires us to approach those with concerns, proactively continuing to do so. We have chosen to resolve conflict through dialogue and consensus,” he added.

He also praised the Somali National Army and international partners for recent gains against Al-Shabaab.“As you know, Somali pilots are now flying our planes in these operations, which is a big step for the army and the country,” he said, citing newly acquired combat helicopters.

Mohamud further claimed Somalia could “become the first African nation with a space station,” pointing to a Turkish-backed plan to build a rocket launch facility. He has previously argued that the programme could create jobs and revenue for the country.

