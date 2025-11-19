Spurred on by platinum group metals (PGMs), gold, coal, chromium ore, and diamonds — which collectively made up 84.4% of total mining production — South African mining production increased by 1.2% in September 2025. While this may seem like something to celebrate, the Minerals Council South Africa (MCSA) cautions that things are not yet back to pre-pandemic levels.

{{image}}

The council adds that the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2025 marks a pivotal shift, with no new coal-fired power plant build planned.

As a consequence of this shift, the council believes that without technological interventions such as carbon capture and storage, Eskom’s coal consumption could decline by approximately 60 million tonnes by 2042.

The MCSA adds that this anticipated reduction would have significant socio-economic implications, potentially undermining South Africa’s ability to generate foreign exchange earnings.

In 2024, coal exports alone generated over R113bn in foreign exchange.

In decline, iron ore was the most significant because of its size.

Accounting for 16.41% of total mining production, iron ore output fell by 2.2%, largely due to plant maintenance at one of the country’s major producers.

However, export volumes rose by 12.6% (y-o-y) to 6.8 million tonnes, reflecting improved rail logistics by Transnet.

Accounting for 7.78% of total mining production, copper, manganese ore, and nickel were some of the other big production losers.

In terms of price performance in September, gold was 42.7% higher year-on-year at $3,667/oz, followed by platinum (+48.2% at $1,430/oz), palladium (+15.9% at $1,181/oz), and rhodium (+50.7% at $7,130/oz).

In contrast, coal prices declined by 21% to $85.9/t, while iron ore rose by 10.6% to $106.4/t.

The MCSA says that the mining sector is likely to grow by 2.5% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) in Q3 2025, following a 4.7% growth in Q2.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).