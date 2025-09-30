LAGOS - A nationwide strike by Nigeria's oil workers union has shut the offices of the country's oil regulator and state oil company, threatening fuel supply and trade across West Africa after the Dangote refinery dismissedmore than 800 unionised staff.

The walkout, launched on Monday, has escalated tensions in Africa's top oil producer, with analysts warning that if the dispute spreads to other unions, it could disrupt oil field operations, halt product flows, and trigger fuel shortages at petrol stations.

The workers at the privately owned Dangote Oil Refinery - Africa's largest with a crude processing capacity of 650,000 barrels per day - were dismissed on Thursday for unionising, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, known as PENGASSAN, said on Friday.

Dangote oil refinery officials said at the time the dismissals were part of a staff reorganisation and accused those affected of acts of sabotage.

AFRICA'S LARGEST REFINERY FIRES UNION MEMBERS

Talks mediated by government officials on Monday to resolve the dispute ended in a stalemate and will reconvene later on Tuesday, PENGASSAN President Festus Osifo said.

"You have to reinstate these people. If you reinstate them tonight, we will call off our action tonight. But unfortunately, that reinstatement did not happen and we were not able to reach conclusions on the subject," Osifo said.

The refinery secured a court injunction barring the union from obstructing crude and gas supply to it.

PENGASSAN said the notice had not been formally served on the union.

"Court orders are served via bailiffs, not through social media," union executive Lumumba Okugbawa said.

The strike has led to the closure of the offices since Monday of the NNPC Ltd, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

In a statement on Sunday, the regulator called for an amicable end to the dispute.

NNPC told Reuters it was committed to maintaining a safe, stable and inclusive operating environment.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and remain engaged with relevant stakeholders to encourage a constructive resolution," spokesperson Andy Odeh said in a statement.

The refinery owned by Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote began operations this year and has been touted as a game-changer for Nigeria’s fuel imports.

The dispute threatens to undermine investor confidence and raises questions about labour protections in Nigeria’s private sector.