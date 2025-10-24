In a move set to revolutionise its agricultural sector, the Nigerian government has launched the National Farmers Soil Health Scheme, an initiative designed to pave the way for precision agriculture and attract significant domestic and international investment.

Announced by the Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, at a workshop for the Nigeria Soil Information Systems (SIS), the scheme aims to end decades of guesswork in farming by providing scientifically backed, location-specific soil analysis to farmers.

“For too long, our farmers have planted based on feeling, using any fertiliser blend available, which led to high costs and low yields. This scheme will provide expert advice on the right crop for a specific soil and the exact nutrients it requires. This lays the foundation for precision agriculture in Nigeria,” Senator Abdullahi stated.

The Minister positioned the policy as a direct response to the rising cost of inputs and stagnant yields, which have hampered farmer profitability and national food security ambitions.

He emphasised that the scheme is a key part of President Bola Tinubu’s agenda to achieve food sovereignty, where Nigeria produces what it consumes.

Crucially, the government highlighted the scheme’s role in de-risking agriculture for investors. Nigeria boasts 73 million hectares of arable land, but only 34 million are currently cultivated.

“The soil determines what can be done in the country. When we have a standardised soil information system based on global best practices and with integrity, investors will be happy to come in. This system guarantees that when you come in, you will not be clueless. You will have focus,” Senator Abdullahi explained.

This data-driven approach is expected to guide investment into high-potential value chains and specific regions, providing clarity and reducing the initial exploratory risks for agribusinesses.

The initiative is receiving robust technical support from international bodies. The Regional Hub for Fertiliser and Soil Health, based at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) in Ibadan, is ensuring the project utilises the latest technology and adheres to regional standards.

Dr Bernard Vanlauwe, Deputy Director General of IITA, praised Nigeria’s progress. “I’m really, really very happy to see the advance made with the Nigerian soil information system,” he said.

He outlined the Hub’s role in providing technical assistance, ensuring standardised procedures across West Africa, and focusing on capacity development to transfer new methods to Nigerian institutions.

This international partnership, which also includes the World Soil Information Centre (ISRIC), ensures the data generated will be credible and comparable on a global scale — a key factor for attracting foreign capital.

Senator Abdullahi confirmed the policy is already in effect, with field trials completed and soil samples collected, signalling that the government is moving from planning to implementation.

The creation of the SIS is poised to unlock Nigeria’s vast agricultural potential, transforming it from a sector of uncertainty into a data-rich destination for strategic investment.

