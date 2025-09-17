Barely one year after it commenced production, petrol from Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery has arrived the United States of America (USA) for the first time in history, Nigerian Tribune has learnt.

Global oil trader, Vitol, and North American fuel distributor, Sunoco (SUN.N), received the first U.S. shipment of petrol (gasoline) from Nigeria’s new Dangote refinery on Monday, according to vessel-tracking data and two sources with knowledge of the delivery.

The tanker Gemini Pearl delivered the cargo, marking a significant milestone for the 650,000-barrel-per-day Dangote Refinery, whose output energy market players had long awaited to see meet the stringent standards for U.S. motor fuels, according to Reuters.

The report has it that Vitol purchased about 320,000 barrels of petrol from Geneva-based Mocoh Oil and sold most of the cargo to North American fuel distributor Sunoco.

The consignment, according to ship-tracking data, was discharged at Sunoco’s Linden facility in the New York Harbor area.

Reuters reported that sources, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, confirmed the trades.

“Vitol and Sunoco did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“Mocoh Oil, which earlier this year announced a partnership with Dangote to export refined products, also declined to comment outside business hours in Switzerland,” it said.

After several delays, Dangote Refinery, one of the world’s largest,has significantly increased output since last year, reshaping global energy flows.

Meanwhile, the facility is expected to cut Nigeria’s reliance on fuel imports while exporting excess supply, largely to Europe.

A second petrol cargo from Dangote to the U.S. was sold by Glencore to Shell and is being shipped on the MH Daisen due in New York Harbor around September 19, according to sources and vessel-tracking data.

Glencore declined to comment,while Shell did not immediately respond.

Vitol also bought a third cargo from Mocoh, with the Seaexplorer expected to deliver to New York Harbor around September 22.

Sources noted that destinations could shift depending on market conditions.

While these shipments highlight the refinery’s growing influence on global fuel trade, further exports may be delayed.

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, on Monday at a press briefing disclosed that between June and first week of September 2025, the facility had exported over 1.1 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), underscoring its capacity to meet domestic demand and contribute significantly to foreign exchange earnings.

Dangote also disclosed that as from next year, the refinery is targeting production capacity of 700 million barrels per day.

