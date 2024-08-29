Acting Vice Chancellor, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University COOU Igbariam, Anambra State, Prof Kate Azuka Omenugha, has declared that the University has made over 1.5 million naira solely from the sales of vegetables within three months.

Prof Omenugha made the declaration during the presentation of the recently concluded organizational review report at the University’s Senate Chambers in Igbariam, on Tuesday.

According to her, “Our vision is to transform this University into the leading educational institution in the South East, Nigeria, and even beyond!”

“We have the potential to achieve this goal if we adopt a private sector mentality. By embracing this mindset, we can avoid becoming just a factory producing graduates and instead establish an esteemed centre of learning.”

She expressed her determination to explore other income-generating avenues, particularly in the field of agriculture.

Speaking further on the TETFUND’S Institutional Based Research (IBR) program of the University, Pro Omenugha, urged the recipients of the TETFUND’S IBR to seize the opportunity and aim to have their research published in renowned global journals.

The VC emphasised the importance of hard work, dedication, and adherence to regulations to enhance service delivery.

She assured the University staff that the management under her watch, would prioritize their welfare while ensuring efficient job execution.

