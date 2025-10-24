The 36 State Governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Wednesday showered encomium over the successful implementation of policies initiated by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) aimed restoration of price stability and strengthen confidence in the economy.

The Forum’s position was contained in the communiqué issued and signed by the NGF Chairman, Governor AbdulRahman Abdelrasaq, at the end of the 5th meeting of the Forum.

Speaking on behalf of the NGF Chairman, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu explained that Governors deliberated on issues affecting the country.

According to him, the Forum “received a presentation from the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, represented by the Deputy Governor (Economic Policy) Dr Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, on the Bank’s ongoing stabilisation efforts to restore price stability and strengthen confidence in the economy.

“The briefing highlighted recent policy measures, including the tightening of monetary policy, unification of exchange rate windows, and recapitalisation of banks, to curb inflation, enhance liquidity management, and consolidate macroeconomic stability.

“Governors commended the CBN’s coordinated approach with fiscal authorities and underscored the importance of sustained collaboration to safeguard growth and state fiscal sustainability.”

Also at the meeting which was attended by some Governors and Deputy Governors, the Forum expressed excitement over the successes recorded in the fight against terrorism and myriad of security challenges bedeviling the country.

According to Governor Sanwo-Olu, “The Forum received a presentation from the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi on emerging security threats and intelligence-led strategies to strengthen subnational coordination.

“The briefing focused on countering violent extremism, managing inter-communal tensions, and addressing security risks linked to economic hardship and political transition.

“Governors expressed appreciation to the DSS for its proactive engagement and reiterated their commitment to deepen intelligence sharing and collaboration with federal security agencies to enhance peace and stability across the states.”

While giving update on the ongoing Constitution Review, he disclosed that the Reserved Seats for Women Bill (HB 1349) will be voted on between November 4–6, 2025.

“The Bill seeks to amend the 1999 Constitution to create special constituencies exclusively contested by women in the National and State Assemblies as a temporary measure to enhance gender representation.

“Governors were urged to engage their Senators, Members of the House of Representatives, and State Assemblies to support the Bill’s passage and affirm Nigeria’s commitment to equity and inclusive governance.”

