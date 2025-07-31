IN the bustling world of aviation, an airport is often seen as a gateway – a necessary transition point. Yet, for Nigeria’s Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), managed by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, the vision extends far beyond mere transit. It’s a commitment to transform the passenger journey from a routine passage into a seamless, efficient, and pleasant experience through the strategic integration of smart operations.

MMA2 is not just a structure of concrete and steel; it’s an evolving hub of innovation, redefining what an airport can and should be in the African context.

Nigeria’s aviation sector is experiencing a period of significant expansion, with a noticeable proliferation of airports across the nation. While new terminals and airfields emerge, the discussion invariably turns to not just quantity, but quality, efficiency, and the sustainability of infrastructure.

This airport proliferation trend is typically driven by several factors, including: Economic Development, where states or regions aim to stimulate growth, tourism, and trade by improving connectivity; Political Will, as state governments or federal initiatives might prioritize airport development for perceived prestige or to serve specific political agendas; Decentralization, a push to distribute air travel beyond major hubs like Lagos and Abuja; and Accessibility, aimed at improving access to remote or underserved areas.

In this evolving landscape, MMA2 stands out not merely as another airport, but as a pioneering testament to private sector efficiency and a consistent benchmark for redefining the airport experience in Nigeria.

Since its inception as Nigeria’s first privately funded airport terminal in 2007, MMA2 has consistently aimed to set benchmarks. This pioneering spirit is now deeply embedded in its operational philosophy, focusing on technology-driven solutions to enhance every touch point within the terminal.

As its vision states: to become a dominant airport operator bringing world-class standards to the African aviation industry in West and Central Africa, the goal is clear: to minimize friction, maximize efficiency, and ultimately elevate the overall airport experience for millions of passengers annually.

Speaking at the 2025 Airport Business Summit and Expo (ABSE) themed: ‘Investment Opportunities in Airport Public-Private Partnership’ in Lagos, the Acting Chief Operating Officer and Head, Aeronautics and Cargo Services, of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Ltd. (BASL), Mr. Remi Jibodu, called on airport operators in Nigeria to rethink their approach to revenue generation. He urged airport managers to explore revenue beyond aeronautical streams.

“When designing revenue bases, it must benefit all stakeholders, with economic activity as aviation facilitates trade,” Jibodu stated, stressing that, “there is a need to address funding shortfalls from government sources in order to fix security and safety concerns, inadequate perimeter fencing, surveillance and emergency response system. Government cannot adequately fund airports development as it lacks the capacity to develop them. But, how do we close this gap, it is by shared investment, risks, returns, which should be considered as a win–win.”

And according to Captain Ado Sanusi of Aero Contractors, who stressed the need to re-evaluate the country’s maintenance culture, “…Lack of infrastructure is quite key in the challenges of airports in the country and it’s evident in most of the airports that we operate in…What you’re trying to achieve is well-run airport businesses, however you choose to do it but, if you want to do PPP, don’t pretend that you want to do PPP. Do PPP, don’t walk from the answer and go to the question.”

However, the Managing Director, who also doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of Ibom Air, George Uriesi, called for a more pragmatic and professional approach to airport development in Nigeria.

According to Uriesi, “It doesn’t matter what model you adopt, what matters is how well the model is implemented and whether it is driven by professionalism, planning, and the will to make it succeed. If you want to do PPP, then do it transparently and correctly. Don’t pretend to be pursuing a PPP while secretly favoring a pre-determined outcome. That can only lead to failure.”

In the light of many backlashes from operators or decaying airport facilities, MMA2 stands out as one of the most visible aspects of a well-run PPP. MMA2’s smart operations are hinged on streamlining the passenger journey.

From intuitive digital check-in points that offer a swift start to the travel process, to advanced, automated baggage handling systems that ensure seamless transfers and timely delivery, every effort is made to reduce queues and processing time. These give passengers more time to relax or attend to other needs.

According to Jibodu, MMA2 is one terminal that has adopted digital systems to improve efficiency and passenger experience. Security processes are continuously reviewed and enhanced with modern equipment and intelligent flow designs, balancing stringent requirements with passenger comfort.

Strategically placed real-time flight information displays, coupled with integrated communication systems and readily available customer service support, ensure passengers are always well-informed to minimise anxiety and enhancing predictability. This holistic approach to passenger touchpoints ensures a smooth and stress-free transit from arrival to departure.

Beyond the passenger-facing elements, MMA2’s smart operations extend to the very core of its management. Intelligent Building Management Systems (BMS) are pivotal, optimizing everything from energy consumption and lighting to air conditioning and waste management, contributing significantly to operational efficiency and sustainability.

These systems allow for precise control and monitoring of terminal environments, ensuring comfort while dramatically reducing the airport’s carbon footprint.

Data analytics also plays crucial role, providing real-time insights into passenger flow, peak periods, and potential operational bottlenecks. This granular data allows management to make proactive, informed decisions on everything from staff deployment and resource allocation to optimizing retail spaces and predicting maintenance needs.

This level of predictive insight and adaptive capacity ensures that the terminal operates with remarkable fluidity and resilience, anticipating needs before they arise and responding swiftly to dynamic situations.

MMA2’s proactive embrace of technology and commitment to operational excellence positions it as a significant case study not just for Nigeria, but for the entire African continent. It demonstrates that with visionary leadership and strategic investment, private sector participation can lead to the creation of world-class infrastructure and services that set new standards. It’s a testament to how operational ingenuity, when paired with a focus on user experience, can unlock an airport’s true potential.

In an era where global connectivity is paramount, MMA2 is not just facilitating movement; it’s innovating the very act of travel. By looking “beyond concrete” and investing in smart, efficient, and passenger-centric operations, it is truly redefining the airport experience in Nigeria, one seamless journey at a time.

Looking ahead, MMA2 seems not to be resting on its laurels. It is strategically positioned to become a key hub for regional flight operations across West Africa, with ambitious plans to expand into international cargo transport and cold storage.

This forward-looking vision, coupled with a collaborative spirit that seeks stronger inter-agency partnerships with bodies like FAAN and NAMA, ensures that MMA2 will continue to lead.

As more airports emerge across Nigeria, MMA2’s established foundation of private sector innovation, sustained operational excellence, and unwavering commitment to passenger welfare will continue to make it stand out as a beacon of what is truly possible in Nigerian aviation.

