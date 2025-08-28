Nigeria's aviation sector has made significant strides in enhancing safety standards, achieving a commendable score of 70 percent in the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) Universal Safety Audit Programme Continuous Monitoring Approach (USOAP-CMA). This score represents a notable improvement from the previous audit in 2016, where Nigeria scored 67.1 percent. The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) played a pivotal role in this achievement, demonstrating the country’s commitment to enhancing aviation safety compliance.

The audit results reveal Nigeria’s strengths in areas such as legislation, organisation, personnel licensing, airworthiness, and accident investigation. The country scored 90 percent in legislation, 83 percent in organisation, 84 percent in personnel licensing, 94 percent in airworthiness, and 89 percent in accident investigation. These scores indicate a strong foundation for Nigeria’s aviation sector, with room for improvement in areas like aerodrome and ground aids, and air navigation services, where the country scored 56% and 44 percent, respectively.

To attain category one status, Nigeria must address the identified gaps and improve its safety oversight system. The ICAO audit highlights areas requiring corrective action plans (CAPs), which the NCAA must develop and implement to close these gaps. The NCAA’s recent introduction of an automated process for Airline Operators’ Certificates (AOCs) is a step in the right direction. This development aims to streamline and expedite the AOC acquisition process, enhancing the overall safety and reliability of airline operations.

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has also commenced a comprehensive audit of the Nigerian airspace to examine overall safety performance, operational efficiency, and regulatory compliance. This initiative demonstrates NAMA’s commitment to delivering safe, efficient, and seamless air navigation services in alignment with international best practices.

United Nigeria Airlines’ recent approval to operate international flights marks a significant milestone for the airline and the country’s aviation industry. With the approval, United Nigeria Airlines can now offer flights to destinations in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, Ireland, and the United Arab Emirates. This development is expected to boost Nigeria’s aviation sector, promoting economic growth and job creation.

As Nigeria continues to work towards achieving category one status, it is essential to prioritize safety and efficiency. The NCAA’s efforts to address identified gaps and implement CAPs will be crucial in enhancing aviation safety compliance. With continued progress and a focus on safety and efficiency, Nigeria’s aviation sector is poised for growth and development, promoting a safer and more reliable air travel experience for passengers.

According to ICAO, the USOAP-CMA is a comprehensive audit programme designed to assess the safety oversight capabilities of a country’s civil aviation authority. The programme evaluates a country’s compliance with ICAO’s safety standards and recommended practices (SARPs). Nigeria’s score of 70% demonstrates the country’s commitment to enhancing aviation safety compliance.

In conclusion, Nigeria’s aviation sector has made significant progress in enhancing safety standards. While there are areas for improvement, the NCAA’s efforts to address identified gaps and implement CAPs will be crucial in achieving category one status. With continued progress and a focus on safety and efficiency, Nigeria’s aviation sector is poised for growth and development, promoting a safer and more reliable air travel experience for passengers.

