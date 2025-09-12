The Commissioner for the Niger Delta in Imo State, Henry Okafor has vehemently condemned the recent attack on a oil-producing company operating in the Assa in Ohaji/Egbema council area of the state.

Okafor told journalists from the oil-producing communities of the state in his office that the company’s equipment, such as the escavator and others, was burnt by the faceless individuals.

He regretted that during his visit to the scene of the incident at Assa and Adapalm, respectfully, he saw the level of damage done to the oil companies.

The former MD of ISOPADEC said that rather than carrying arms against communities, the people behind the dreadful act should drop their arms and embrace peace.

The Commissioner equally frowned at the recent attacks on some staff of his Ministry, Niger Delta Affairs, on their official duty by some suspected members of the communities.

He x-rayed some of the interventions his Ministry has made between oil companies and the host communities in some communities with a view to resolving any disagreement relating to settling the communities.

He said that in the course of the Ministry’s intervention, some of the reported issues of disagreement between oil-producing companies and host communities, such as Assa/ Awara, Abaezi and oil companies, have been almost resolved.

He affirmed that the Ministry have resolved similar issues between the Agwa community and oil-producing companies operating in the area.

He regretted that the issue concerning Assa and the Water Smith oil company operating in the community would have almost been resolved if not for the action and attitude of some members of the Community that stalled the effort of the Ministry.

Describing the Ministry of Niger Delta as an embassy and a rally point for the people of the oil host communities, where reports can be lodged, the Commissioner pointed out that the Ministry is saddled with the responsibility to ensure that funds are properly utilised

He used the meeting to advise host communities to endeavour to report to the Ministry any issues or disagreements between them and the oil companies in their localities for amicable resolutions.

He pointed out that oil companies operating in any community are for the government, which will not tolerate any community trying to stop the operation of the oil companies.

He, however, called for a peaceful resolution of any manner of issues between host communities and oil companies operating in the communities.

He said: “No government will tolerate any disturbance of the oil companies carrying out their rig operations.”

He advised communities to embrace peace and continue to cooperate with the oil companies in their areas while urging oil companies to live up to their corporate social responsibilities to ensure peace in their areas of operation.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).