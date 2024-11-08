Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed has approved the appointment of Engr. Abdulrahman Mai’auduga as the Director General of the Bauchi State Infrastructure Development and Maintenance Agency.

The appointment, as conveyed in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Ibrahim Mohamed Kashim, was informed by Engr. Mai’auduga’s impressive record of sincerity, hard work, dedication, and his extensive experience in infrastructure development and maintenance.

Bala Mohammed expressed confidence in Engr. Mai’auduga’s ability to leverage these qualities to address the challenges of his new role effectively.

The Governor urged the new Director General to embrace the responsibility of driving infrastructural transformation across the state, upholding the administration’s vision for improved and sustainable infrastructure that serves the needs of all Bauchi State residents.

The Governor further encourages Engr. Mai’auduga to collaborate closely with all relevant stakeholders, ensuring the agency contributes significantly to achieving the government’s agenda for development, progress, and inclusivity in Bauchi State.

Engr. Abdulrahman Abdullahi Mai’auduga is expected to bring to his new role his wealth of experience and reputation for transparency and efficiency.

As Director General, he will oversee the maintenance and development of critical state infrastructure, working towards enhancing quality, safety, and accessibility to support the aspirations and well-being of the citizens of Bauchi and beyond.

The Governor congratulated Engr. Mai’auduga on the appointment and extended his best wishes for his success as he embarks on this vital assignment to serve the good people of Bauchi.

The appointment takes immediate effect as contained in a statement by Mukthar MGidado, Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).