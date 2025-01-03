In a move towards adopting sustainable options to provide livestock feeds, combat desertification and create job opportunities for youths and women in the state, Gombe State under the L-PRES and ACReSAL Projects has initiated a joint technical committee meeting with China based JUNCAO Technology Development Center.

The initiative, according to Gombe L-PRES Project Coordinator, Prof. U.B. Abubakar, is in line with the vision of the State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya led administration to revamp the livestock sector for economic growth and development.

The meeting which held at the L- PRES Project conference hall on Thursday, was attended by the two Project Coordinators, Prof, Usman Bello Abubakar and Dr. Sani Adamu Jauro with Dr Lawandi Datti representing Juncao Technology.

The meeting was described as a significant step towards tackling environmental challenges that have affected both livestock production and agriculture in the state.

The joint meeting is expected to pave way for further collaborations and partnerships between Gombe State Government with Juncao Technology Demonstration Center which has full endorsement of the United Nations towards combating climate change and production of nutritious forage, including Napier and Elephant grasses, which are recognized globally for their rapid growth, suitability for livestock and environmental protection.

Similarly, such collaboration will provide opportunities for Gombe L-PRES Project efforts and plans to establish fodder banks, grazing colonies along cattle routes that are currently undergoing re- survey and re-demarcation as part of the state government intervention under the L-PRES project to reduce farmers/ herders conflicts in the state.

JUNCAO Technology is also noted for its production of different varieties mushrooms for human consumption, protein and medicinal purposes, an innovative venture introduced at China’s Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University, providing an alternative source of income and lively hood for small holder farmers in over 100 developing countries.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

