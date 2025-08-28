The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Owan Enoh, said Nigeria may add as much as N3 trillion to her earnings on local products, if the sensitisation campaign on Nigeria First Policy gets the acceptance of the citizens.

The Minister stated this on Wednesday at the Press Conference on the forthcoming West Africa Induatrialisation, Manufacturing and Trade Summit and Exhibition, held in Lagos.

He disclosed that the federal government had concluded plans to begin a sensitisation campaign among Nigerians on the need to patronise Made-in-Nigeria goods, and promote the local brands.

He insisted that the campaign, expected to commence soon, was a way of assuring indigenous manufacturers of the federal government’s readiness to support local industries and enhance the nation’s industrial growth.

The Minister also commended the organisers of the forthcoming West Africa Industrialisation, Manufacturing &Trade Summit& Exhibition, scheduled for October 21 -23, in Lagos, for creating a platform for brands across the West African sub-region to showcase their. products.

Enoh argued that the hope of making the nation’s economy a Trillion dollar one, by 2030, would remain a mirage, without industrialisation, adding that the level of attention given to the nation’s manufacturing, would go a long way in determining how far the country would make as an industrial nation.

“The West Africa Induatrialisation and Manufacturing, Trade (West Africa IMT is more than a gathering. It is a platform to accelerate Africa’s match towards true industrialisation. For too long our progress has been tied to the export of raw materials, but the time has come to unlock the full potential of our industries, scale our MSMEs, and harness our abundant manufacturing resources. Industrial growth is not just an economic imperative, it is the foundation for job creation, skills development and sustainable prosperity,” the Minister added.

The Portfolio Director- Africa & Country Director, Nigeria, dmg Events, Wemimo Oyelana, described the forthcoming summit as a platform to unlock West Africa’s true industrial potential.

“We are at a defining moment as a region, where the decisions we make around industrialisation, manufacturing and technology will shape our growth for generations to come. A story we must own and champion.

“Our goal is to create an open space where the industrial ecosystem can come together not just to exchange ideas but to build and implement practical solutions that strengthen industries, drive trade and create opportunities for our people,” she stated.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).