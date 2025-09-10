The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have renewed their commitment to deepen collaboration in a bid to strengthen Nigeria’s tax compliance framework and safeguard public revenue.

The development marks another step in the government’s push to curb leakages and foster voluntary tax compliance among citizens and businesses.

During a courtesy visit to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, September 9, the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, underscored the need for inter-agency cooperation to maintain financial stability and build public trust in the nation’s tax system.

“We cannot pursue 200 million Nigerians individually to do the right thing, but we want to put a system in place that will aid compliance,” Adedeji said. “You can help us by letting people know that when they violate the law, there is a place you can keep them. On behalf of the President and Nigerians, we thank you for your support and seek even deeper cooperation.”

Adedeji emphasised that the most effective driver of voluntary compliance was visible evidence of how tax revenues were being used.

According to him, when taxpayers see government investments in infrastructure, healthcare, and education funded by taxes, they are more inclined to comply willingly.

“The main advertisement of voluntary compliance is when people begin to see what we use the money we collect for. In achieving that goal, you are critical, not just in arresting defaulters but in supporting our Department of Fraud Risk, Assessment and Control to ensure value for money,” he said.

The FIRS boss also highlighted the role of preventive strategies and partnerships in achieving Nigeria’s revenue goals.

He noted that the agency’s recent success in meeting its revenue target was not a unilateral achievement but the product of collective efforts with enforcement partners like the EFCC.

In his response, EFCC Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, reaffirmed the commission’s readiness to work closely with FIRS in enforcing compliance. He argued that such collaboration would send a strong deterrent message to potential defaulters.

“Collaboration is very key. When they see EFCC beside FIRS, that will send a signal to the public that it is no longer business as usual,” Olukoyede said.

He also drew attention to a recent Court of Appeal judgment affirming the EFCC’s authority to investigate tax-related fraud. Describing the ruling as a major boost, Olukoyede explained that while the EFCC was not responsible for assessing tax liabilities, it had the statutory power to investigate cases of non-compliance and hand over assessment issues to FIRS.

“Our duty remains prevention, investigation and prosecution of financial crimes. Synergy is therefore essential,” he said.

The renewed partnership between FIRS and EFCC comes at a time when Nigeria is grappling with declining oil revenues and rising fiscal pressures, making efficient tax administration a cornerstone of the government’s economic strategy.

Experts argue that strengthening compliance not only broadens the tax base but also reduces reliance on borrowing to fund the national budget.

Both leaders pledged to consolidate their working relationship, with a shared focus on preventive measures, enforcement, and voluntary compliance as the backbone of Nigeria’s tax system.

For taxpayers, the message is clear: compliance is not optional, and failure to meet obligations could now come with stiffer consequences.

The collaboration signals a stronger institutional front against tax evasion and financial crimes, aligning with broader government reforms aimed at ensuring accountability and improving public finance management.

