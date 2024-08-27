The Federal Government through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), has inaugurated two hybrid mini-grid with total of 200KW capacity for Oloyan and Sule camp communities in Ovia South and Ovia North-East local government areas of Edo State respectively.

Nigerian Tribune reports that Olayan, an agrarian settlement in Edo State that had been without electricity for over three decades gets the 100KW of electricity while the Sule camp community also gets 100KW after 30 years of blackout.

Speaking during the inauguration, the REA Managing Director, Abba Abubakar Aliyu, said mini-grid was one of many being developed across the nation through the Federal Government’s Rural Electrification Fund (REF).

He said Rural Electrification Fund remained a key mechanism of the Federal Government, designed to enable developmental impact in rural communities through the provision of sustainable energy access.

Aliyu, represented by the agency’s Executive Director, Doris Uboh, noted that the rural communities were being held back across the nation due to the spate of energy poverty in rural communities, which deserved a new lease of life.

He said in citing the mini off grid, REA took into consideration the economic viability of the community, including the critical agricultural activities seen across the community.

“It is evident that our interventions in un-served and underserved communities are serving as catalysts to true sustainable development, in line with the objectives of the Federal Government. The off-grid, renewable energy ecosystem in Nigeria will continue to be a driving force for the Nigerian economy,” he said.

Aliyu explained that the inauguration of the two mini-grids in Oloya and Sule camp communities brought to three the total mini-grid in the state, as one was inaugurated in Adebayo community last two years.

He said that to ensure sustainability of the project, they have constituted a committee, comprising members of the communities where the project was cited to take responsibility and also provide security for the project.

He said the agency focused on rural communities because the urban areas had received much attention while rural areas had been abandoned or neglected for too long.

He said the president’s renewed hope agenda was to focus on communities that had been neglected for too long, noting that the benefitting communities had been in existence for 21 and 30 years without electricity.

On his part, the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, commended the agency for its commitment to bring sustainable energy solutions to communities in the state.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ozigbo Esere, the state Rural Electrification Agency, said the innovative infrastructure such as the mini-grid were essential for the growth and prosperity of the people of Edo State.

He said the initiative is a reflection of the visionary leadership of President Bola Tinubu and the transformative 2023 Electricity Act, which has laid a solid foundation for a brighter energy future in Nigeria.

On behalf of the communities, the Baale of Oloyan community, Chief Kolawole Olusegun and the Baale of Sule camp community, Asimiyu Kareen, said the project will significantly improve their socioeconomic activities.

They said that installation of the electricity project has made them believe in the promises of the Federal Government. It is a sign that the government has not forgotten the rural people.

