The Nigerian equities market traded on a negative note as sell-offs in United Bank for Africa, International Breweries and Fidelity Bank drove the All-Share Index lower by 0.1 per cent to 141,546.80 points, having depreciated in share value by 2.3 per cent, 4.2 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively.

Sequentially, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns settled at +0.9 per cent and +37.5 per cent, respectively.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative, as 26 tickers declined relative to 21 gainers.

On the performance board, Austin Laz and Company and Deap Capital Management and Trust posted the most significant losses of the day, having depreciated in share value by 6.3 per cent and 5.6 per cent, respectively, while Custodian Insurance and Multiverse Mining and Exploration led the gainers after their respective share prices appreciated by 9.9 per cent and 9.7 per cent, respectively.

Across the sectors, the Insurance, Consumer Goods and Banking indices declined, while the Oil & Gas index advanced by 0.6 per cent. The Industrial Goods index remained unchanged.

The total volume of trades declined by 25.3 per cent to 414.98 million units, valued at N12.94 billion, and exchanged in 25,386 deals.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company was the most traded stock by volume and value at 32.89 million units and N3.12 billion, respectively.

