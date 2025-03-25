Providing further clarity on the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway Development Project, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Federal Ministry of Works have thrown more light on the project’s impact and compensation plans at a stakeholders’ engagement session in Agbara, Lagos.

The meeting, which brought together key players, including government officials, traditional rulers, and local community representatives, aimed at discussing the project’s progress, challenges, and expected benefits.

The Project Director for Communication and Visibility Study of the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor project, Mr. David Nwedu, shed light on the next phase of the initiative.

He highlighted that, unlike in Nigeria, other sections of the corridor would be concessioned, they would be handed over to private investors to build, operate, and recover their investments.

“The next step is different from what we are doing in Nigeria. Other sections of the road will be concessioned in 50-kilometer segments. Nigerian government on the other hand, under former Minister of Works, Babatunde Raji Fashola, had already laid substantial groundwork. This groundwork makes the current administration’s task easier,” Nwedu explained.

He praised Nigeria for proactively addressing infrastructure challenges, noting that some of the bottlenecks being faced in other ECOWAS member countries were not present in Nigeria due to measures taken by previous administrations.

Nwedu emphasised the immediate benefits of the project, saying that it would drive employment opportunities, engage local labor, and stimulate new industries and businesses along the corridor.

He also addressed concerns about the displacement of individuals due to road expansion, assuring stakeholders that comprehensive assessments had been conducted.

“Every well-planned project has consultants who consider those affected by road expansion through a Resettlement Action Plan (RAP). This study identifies impacted individuals and properties along the corridor.

The findings have been submitted to ECOWAS and will be reviewed in collaboration with the FMoW to determine collaboration with the FMoW to determine compensation modalities,” Nwedu stated.

In her remarks, Chief Olukorede Kesha, Controller, Federal Ministry of Works (FMOW), emphasised that the Abidjan-Lagos corridor is designed to be a seamless regional highway, with immense benefits for Nigeria and neighboring countries.

“You know, the benefits are enormous,” she said.

She reaffirmed the ministry and ECOWAS’s commitment to stakeholder engagement, explaining that they play a crucial role in ensuring the project’s success. She urged all stakeholders to remain informed and aligned with the project’s developments.

Furthermore, Kesha encouraged local leaders to engage the youths in meaningful ways. She cautioned against unreasonable demands that may obstruct project progress.

The controller asked the community leaders to submit the names and résumés of qualified civil engineers from their areas, ensuring that local expertise is utilised in the project.

His Royal Majesty, Oba Sulaiman Adeshina Raji-Ashade, the Oniba Ekun of Iba, praised the initiative, calling for unwavering support from stakeholders within Badagry, Ojo and the environs.

“It is a laudable project and we must all sustain it for greater development,” he said.

