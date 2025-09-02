The Technology Innovation Agency (Tia) and the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (Sedfa) have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen support for South Africa’s innovators and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The partnership aims to create a more integrated ecosystem by combining Tia’s technology development and innovation expertise with Sedfa’s financial and business support mechanisms.

Key initiatives under the MoU include the establishment of joint funds, shared pilot manufacturing facilities, and co-location projects to improve regional support, particularly in underserved townships and rural areas.

“This MoU is a critical step in creating a seamless environment for small enterprises, including start-ups, cooperatives, and innovators,” said Loyiso Tyira, Tia board chairperson.

“By pooling our efforts, we can harmonise support, reduce red tape, and ensure that technology-driven ventures have a clear pathway to market.”

The collaboration will tackle common challenges faced by small enterprises, such as limited early-stage funding, access to technology, and specialised business support.

Proposed joint initiatives include a Joint Early-Stage Venture Capital Fund of Funds and a Joint Seed Fund Programme, designed to unlock significant capital for promising ventures.

Nonzuzo Makanda, Sedfa board chairperson, said the partnership would deliver on the agency’s mission to support MSME growth and provide innovators with end-to-end solutions.

“This collaboration combines pre-seed funding with technology and innovation expertise, creating an enabling environment for commercialisation, economic inclusion, and job creation,” she said.

The MoU reflects both agencies’ commitment to building a robust, responsive ecosystem that maximises opportunities for South Africa’s entrepreneurs.

