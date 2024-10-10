As Nigeria gears up for the 30th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES #30), the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has said that igniting innovation and fostering digital evolution, as a sub-theme of NES #30, stands out as a critical pathway to sustainable economic growth and development.

The Group noted that this year’s summit will provide an invaluable platform for stakeholders to deliberate on strategies that embrace digital technologies and innovation, which are essential for enhancing productivity, creating new job opportunities, and ensuring inclusive development across the continent.

NESG, in its pre-Summit release, noted that embracing digital technologies is paramount for driving entrepreneurship, enhancing productivity, and creating new job opportunities in Africa.

They said innovation is the key to competitiveness, enabling African businesses to thrive in the global market.

“By investing in digital infrastructure, education, and supportive policies, Africa can bridge the digital divide and empower its youth, who are pivotal to the continent’s future.

“Digital solutions have the potential to improve access to essential services such as healthcare, education, and finance, fostering inclusive development.

“For instance, telemedicine can revolutionise healthcare delivery in remote areas, online education can democratise access to quality learning, and digital banking can bring financial services to the unbanked populations. Ultimately, a digitally evolved Africa can unlock its full potential, ensuring sustainable and equitable progress,” NESG noted.

NESG, however, stated that the 30th Nigerian Economic Summit will be a pivotal moment, emphasising the summit’s critical role in providing a platform for meaningful deliberations on economic development.

“The Summit will also spotlight Nigeria’s significance in driving the continent’s transformation through institutions, investment, integration, industry growth, and innovation.

“The theme, “Collaborative Action for Growth, Competitiveness, and Stability,” will catalyse deliberations that can mobilise leaders towards creating shared opportunities for present and future generations.

“The Summit will emphasise the importance of attaining Africa’s aspirations in a new global context through bold ideas and actions with strong leadership on industry, national, regional, and global levels,” the statement said.

“As we look forward to NES #30, the call for igniting innovation and digital evolution is more urgent than ever. By leveraging digital technologies and fostering an innovation-driven economy, Nigeria can set a precedent for the rest of Africa.

“Collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors will be crucial in building a digitally inclusive society that can drive sustainable development and economic resilience,” the statement added.

