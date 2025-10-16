International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday that she will send an IMF team to Senegal to discuss a new loan program for the West African country now that a debt misreporting problem has been resolved.

Georgieva told a news conference that she met with Senegalese authorities at the IMF and World Bank annual meetings.

"We got a very constructive discussion on what the objectives of a program could be, how to go about it, and we are dispatching (a) team immediately after the annual meetings," Georgieva said.

(Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal)