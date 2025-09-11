The Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2025 ended on a high note in Algiers on Wednesday, with contracts worth $48.3 billion sealed during the week-long event. The fair not only strengthened Africa’s economic cooperation but also highlighted the continent’s vast trade potential.

Nigeria emerged as one of the standout participants, clinching the Best Pavilion Award, a recognition of its strong presence and innovative showcase at the fair. The award, coupled with major deal signings, underscored Nigeria’s rising influence in intra-African trade.

Among the headline agreements was a US$1 billion partnership between the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and Nigeria’s Bank of Agriculture (BoA), aimed at boosting support for smallholder farmers and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

Algeria, the host nation, also secured a strong performance, signing contracts worth $11.4 billion—representing 23.6percent of the total deals concluded at the fair. In addition, Algerian companies secured commitments for export opportunities estimated at $11.6 billion.

Providing the figures at the closing ceremony, Dr. Gainmore Zanamwe, Director of Trade Facilitation & Investment Promotion at Afreximbank, revealed that the fair attracted 112,476 participants—comprising 60,650 physical attendees and 61,826 virtual participants. In all, 2,148 exhibitors took part, representing 49 African countries and 21 non-African nations.

High-level attendance also boosted the fair’s significance, with 20 leaders—including 14 Heads of State and Government, six representatives, and 41 ministers and deputy ministers—present at the event.

In his closing remarks, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, who also serves as Chair of the IATF Advisory Council, described the fair as a resounding success. “All expectations have not only been met but surpassed,” he said, urging Africans to build on the connections established, explore fresh opportunities, and deepen collaboration across sectors.

Afreximbank President, Prof. Benedict Oramah, assured that the bank would follow up on the signed agreements to ensure implementation. He stressed that the success of IATF would be measured by how well the deals translate into real economic impact.

“For us, going forward, the test will be the extent to which we are able to implement the deals signed here,” Oramah stated. He added that the IATF has now matured into a permanent institution dedicated to resolving Africa’s trade challenges.

He further emphasized the need for stronger involvement of African financial institutions in the fair. “Beyond trade information, the continent faces a capital challenge—financing projects, supporting trade, and managing risk. We must bring African banks, insurance firms, and other financial institutions into the fold to provide the backbone for trade growth,” he said.

Since its debut in 2018, the IATF has evolved into Africa’s premier trade platform, enabling countries to showcase investment opportunities, conclude deals, and advance the vision of a more integrated African market.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).