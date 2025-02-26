Reverend Sola Adebawo, General Manager of Government, Joint Venture, and External Relations at Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL), Operator of the OML 30 Joint Venture between NNPC E & P Limited and Shoreline Natural Resources Limited (SNRL) has called for increased global funding to unlock Africa’s vast energy potential.

He made the call in his opening remarks at the Inter-Ministerial/Energy Leadership Roundtable during the 2025 Nigerian International Energy Summit (NIES) on February 25, 2025.

Adebawo, who moderated the panel session, emphasised the critical need for strategic global investments and collaborations.

In his words: “Access to reliable and affordable energy remains a significant challenge for many African nations, hindering economic development and impacting quality of life.

“Attracting global investment is crucial to unlocking this potential. This requires a strategic framework, stable regulatory environment, and innovative financial mechanisms,” he said.

The panel, with the subtheme: “Catalysing Global Investment: Policy Pathways to Unlock Africa’s Energy Potential,” which comprised esteemed energy leaders from across Africa, explored actionable pathways to foster international partnerships, overcome regulatory barriers, and ensure sustainable energy development.

Their discussions highlighted the importance of inward investment, prioritising energy infrastructure, and creating an investor-friendly environment.

The Panel members included: Hallal Mohammed Nassim, Chief of Sta8 to Honourable Mohamed Arkab, Minister of Energy and Mines, Algeria; Dr. Heineken Lokpobiri, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil); H.E. Gabriel Mbega Obiang Lima, Chairman, Central African Pipeline Systems (CAPS), and Former Minister of Petroleum, Equatorial Guinea and Ekperikpe Ekpo, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas).

In his closing remarks, Adebawo reiterated the importance of pan-African collaboration for achieving energy security across the continent.

The session underscored the collective resolve to transform Africa’s energy landscape through strategic investments and partnerships.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).