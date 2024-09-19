There was relief this week when petroleum products arrived in Burundi, ending weeks of long queues at fuel stations due to a shortage of supplies.

A spot check in Bujumbura, the country's commercial capital, established that the winding queues had disappeared, and motorists were being served without delay.

Residents who spoke to The EastAfrican said they were relieved as transport costs had fallen after supplies were restored.

“Our customers were not happy with the cost of transport. We were also not happy with it because customers were complaining, but now we thank God because we are buying fuel at the price set by the government."We ask the government to ensure that fuel is available so that we can work well,” said a taxi driver at the Petro Muha station in the southern part of Bujumbura city.

But there are still fears that the available stocks are not enough to meet demand. Some drivers said they were still struggling to find fuel.

Bus operators say they are allowed to get 50 litres of fuel per day, which is not enough for those taking passengers from Bujumbura to the countryside.

Buses travelling to far-flung destinations are therefore opting to serve the provinces close to towns where they can get fuel.

Passengers travelling from Bujumbura to northeastern Muyinga, 196km away, for example, have to pay double the fare because they have to take a bus from Bujumbura to Ngozi, about 130km away, and then take another vehicle to Muyinga.

But Home Affairs Minister Martin Niteretse has warned public transport operators charging exorbitant fares that they will face stiff penalties.

