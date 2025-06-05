Mary Baine, the former Commissioner General of the Rwanda Revenue Authority, has been appointed Executive Secretary of the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF), taking up the post on July 1, 2025.

She succeeds Logan Wort, who has held the position since the forum’s establishment in 2009.“Baine’s appointment marks a new and exciting chapter in ATAF’s journey. Her extensive expertise, demonstrated leadership and unwavering dedication to the forum’s mission position her uniquely to lead ATAF in its next phase,” said the forum’s chairperson Edward Kieswetter.

Prior to her appointment, Ms Baine served as ATAF’s deputy executive secretary, leading the organisation’s strategic planning, international cooperation and African multilateral initiatives.

Before joining ATAF, she served as Rwanda’s Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

ATAF brings together tax administrations from 44 African member states to promote knowledge sharing and capacity development, and to contribute actively to regional and global tax agendas.

