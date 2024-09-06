The Niger State Government reported that 70 households were affected by flooding in Mashegu and Magama Local Government Areas last weekend.

The Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Abdullahi Baba Arah, made a press statement on Thursday in Minna.

The heavy rain, which lasted for 11 hours from 2 am to 12 pm on Friday, 30th August 2024, caused the collapse of 187 buildings.

The floods also destroyed 2 millet bags, 3 maize bags, and 7 bags of guinea corn.

Also, three sheep were washed away, 17 victims, mostly fish farmers, had their fish ponds collapsed, and several million Naira worth of fish were swept away, the state government said.

Approximately 274 fish ponds were damaged in the two affected local government areas. The estimated cost of damage to the affected fish farmers, including pumping machines, fish feeds, fishes inside the ponds, and other farm equipment, is approximately N992,000,000,000. Around 21 farmers were affected.

He stressed that about 50 Hectares of Farmlands were washed away in Mashegu and Magama Local Government Areas of the State last weekend during the flash floods that ravaged the two neighbouring local government councils in Niger State last weekend.

