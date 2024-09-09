China has announced new initiatives for Africa, including a pledge of about $51 billion in financing over the next three years.

At the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (Focac) in Beijing this week, President Xi Jinping pledged 30 infrastructure connectivity projects, 30 clean energy projects, as well as 1,000 “small and beautiful” livelihood projects on the continent.

And the East African Community (EAC) Secretariat came out to back partner States in seeking funding for projects that will enhance regional connectivity and growth.


