The Cape Winelands region is growing in popularity among older property buyers, drawn to its serene, picturesque environment and top-notch medical facilities, according to Surina du Toit, area manager for Paarl, Franschhoek, Wellington, Worcester, and Elgin at Pam Golding Properties.

“There is a huge shortage of suitable retirement properties so units in new developments are selling soon after coming onto the market,” says du Toit.”

The retirement developments Pam Golding Properties is marketing in Paarl, Worcester and Durbanville are designed for residents who enjoy an active lifestyle but want to scale down and would like an on-site care centre for when they need it.

The type of units in these developments ranges from full-title two and three-bedroom homes with double garages to assisted living sectional-title units and dementia-care units.

Says du Toit: “The needs of buyers in retirement complexes varies enormously – as they do for buyers in most age groups,” says du Toit. “What you are looking for will always depend on your budget as well as your personal preferences.

"What buyers in retirement complexes generally have in common is the need for security and facilities like gyms or walking and cycling paths as well as suitable medical care.”

Comprehensive health services

Beaumont Lifestyle Estate in Paarl, for example, offers comprehensive healthcare services, including 24-hour monitoring and emergency support for ongoing assistance.

Weekly clinic services provided by registered professionals are also available, as well as wound care, medication management, physiotherapy and recuperative care.

Additional services from the care centre include personalised home-based care, weekday lunches, laundry services, extended housekeeping and emergency callout services.

Prices at Beaumont Lifestyle Estate range from R3.595m for two-bedroom homes to R4.395m for three-bedroom homes - all with double garages.

Versatile living options

Altona Gardens in Worcester is part of Altona Multi-Generational Estate and will comprise more than 300 individually designed one, two and three-bedroom homes and apartments as well as 44 specialised care suites.

Facilities will include a lifestyle centre with a bistro, a bar, a library, a fitness centre, a therapy pool, and a creative arts and crafts studio. The estate will also operate a regular shuttle service to provide easy access to the nearby 18-hole golf course, Golden Valley Casino and Hotel and the Mountain Mill Shopping Centre with its wide selection of shops and restaurants.

Prices range from R2.295m for a one-bedroom cottage to R3.285m for a two-bedroom cottage. Frail care unit prices start from R1.85m.

Zonnezicht Retirement Estate in Durbanville consists of studios, one and two-bedroom apartments as well as assisted living units, with frail care already available.

Two-bedroom and assisted living units are fitted with appliances, curtains, blinds and an LED TV, as well as internet and wi-fi facilities, enabling residents to stay connected with family and friends. One-bedroom units only include oven, extractor fan and fridge.

Prices start from R1.4522m for a studio apartment in Phase 2.

“Scaling down when you retire presents the opportunity to relocate to an environment where you can enjoy your leisure years to the full,” says du Toit.

“Also, Cape Winelands property has traditionally held its value, making the area a solid investment option for retirees who might want to leave a legacy.

“The Cape Winelands has everything retirees need to live an active life in beautiful surroundings. They come from all over – the Western Cape, all the other provinces and from overseas – to find just the home for which they are looking.”

