Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s decision to impose a 5% tax on all refined fuel sales.

Obi, in a post late Wednesday, argued that this move will further burden Nigerians who are already struggling with transportation costs.

The opposition leader questioned the prioritisation of revenue generation over citizens’ welfare, suggesting that excess revenues should fund education, healthcare, and poverty reduction.

He emphasised that leadership should focus on reducing suffering and showing care and compassion, rather than imposing burdens.

“When will Nigerians truly breathe?

“A timely and relevant question, as a new 5% tax on all refined fossil fuel sales, including petrol and diesel, has just been announced by the Federal Government.

“That is, Nigerians will pay a 5% tax when buying their everyday fuel or diesel at a time when millions can hardly even afford the cost of transportation.

“Mr. President just yesterday boasted that Nigeria has met its revenue target for the year. Yet instead of easing hardship, the government imposes more burden on Nigerians.

“Even the so-called alternative, CNG, has become unaffordable, rising from about ₦230 to ₦450, while the promised subsidies on the CNG have quietly vanished.

“If our revenues are truly ‘excessive’ as claimed, should they not first be used to fund education, healthcare and pulling Nigerians out of poverty? Why tax citizens who cannot even breathe anymore?

“This 5% fuel tax should wait until Nigerians begin to see tangible improvements in their lives from all the many promises from Mr. President.

“Leadership is not about giving a burden, it is about reducing suffering, it is about care and compassion,” he wrote.

