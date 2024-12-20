The 2025 Appropriation Bill, detailed by the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, allocates a substantial N9.36 billion for local and international travels, as well as refreshments for President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The President will spend N7.44 billion on these expenses, with N6.14 billion earmarked for international travels and N873.9 million for domestic trips.

Additionally, N431.6 million has been set aside for his refreshments, meals, and catering supplies.

The Vice President is allocated N1.9 billion for similar purposes, including N1.31 billion for foreign travels, N417.5 million for local trips, and N186.02 million for refreshments and catering supplies.

This spending comes against the backdrop of the administration’s 2025 fiscal proposal, dubbed the “Restoration Budget: Securing Peace and Building Prosperity,” amounting to N49.7 trillion.

The budget was presented to the National Assembly by President Tinubu.

In comparison, between January and March 2024, Tinubu, Shettima, and First Lady Remi Tinubu collectively spent over N5.24 billion on travel alone, according to data from GovSpend, a civic tech platform tracking government expenditures.

The significant allocation for 2025 travels and refreshments has drawn public attention, especially as Nigeria grapples with pressing economic challenges, with citizens calling for transparency and prudence in managing national resources.

The Office of the President has proposed a budget of N4,760,035,960 for vehicles. This includes N3,661,566,123 allocated for the purchase of operational vehicles for the State House and N1 billion designated for replacing Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs).

Additionally, N1,728,214 has been budgeted for the purchase of cars, with N864,107 set aside for procuring SUVs for the President and Vice President. Another N864,107 is earmarked for acquiring operational vehicles for the Presidential Conference Car Unit (CCU) fleet.

The overall budget proposal includes N5,938,883,548 for various items, including honorariums, construction of an office complex for Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants, and fuel for generators.

Specifically, N2,118,521,128 is allocated for sitting allowances and honorariums, N1,989,579,359 for fuel, and N1,830,783,061 for constructing the office complex for Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants.

