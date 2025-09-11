Riyadh: The Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) will be suspended on Tuesday, 23 September, on the occasion of the Saudi National Day holiday.

The market will close at the end of Monday’s session, 22 September, according to an official statement.

Meanwhile, the trading activities will resume on Wednesday, 24 September.

Saudi National Day commemorates the renaming of the Kingdom of Nejd and Hejaz to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by a royal decree from King Abdul Aziz Ibn Saud in 1932.

