UAE: Abu Dhabi-based investment manager Lunate has launched the region’s first thematic Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), according to a press release.

The ETFs will track the Solactive Developed Quantum Computing Index, offering access to companies actively involved in quantum computing technologies.

Meanwhile, the Boreas Solactive Quantum Computing UCITS ETF (Quantum Computing ETF) is scheduled to list on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on 22 September.

Lunate Capital Limited, a subsidiary of Lunate Holding RSC Limited, will act as the Investment Manager.

The move aligns with the rapid growth of the thematic ETF fund market, which has nearly doubled in size over the past five years to $562 billion globally.

Sherif Salem, Partner and Head of Public Markets at Lunate, said: “The launch of a thematic ETF complements our 18 existing ETFs and will provide convenient exposure to global megatrends and themes.”

”Together, Lunate’s 19 ETFs, spanning both traditional and thematic strategies, enable investors to construct comprehensive, diversified portfolios, underscoring Lunate’s role as an innovator in the rapidly expanding local ETF market,” he added.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, CEO of ADX, said: “The launch and upcoming listing of the 17th ETF on ADX, Boreas Solactive Quantum Computing UCITS, underscores our role in driving growth and unlocking investment access via world-class financial products.”

The CEO emphasized: “This single vehicle provides our investors with valuable exposure to global companies in quantum computing, including Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia.”

Steffen Scheuble, CEO of Solactive, commented: “By reflecting the pioneering companies shaping the future of quantum computing, this index aims to give investors in the Middle East efficient access to one of the most transformative technological themes.”

Investors can subscribe via six authorized participants or the ADX eIPO portal from 10 to 16 September.

