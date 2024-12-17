PHOTO
Turkey’s second largest bank Vakifbank has signed an $870 million sustainable term loan to finance sustainable operations, assets and projects.
The dual currency term loan comprises one $518.5 million facility and one EUR 331.4 million ($348.2 million) facility with a 367-day term.
UAE banks ADCB, Emirates NBD acting as joint coordinators, mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners on the transaction.
Emirates NBD Capital, FAB, ING Bank N.V. and Mashreqbank PSC acted as sustainability coordinators.
