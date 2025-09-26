Dubai: Taaleem Holdings has signed two strategic financing agreements with Emirates Islamic totaling AED 968 million to support its growth and expansion plans.

The first agreement, valued at AED 730 million, will fund Taaleem Holdings' acquisition of a majority stake in Kids First Group, according to a press release.

The group operates 34 premium nurseries across the UAE and Qatar, strengthening the DFM-listed group’s presence in early childhood education.

Meanwhile, the second agreement, valued at AED 238 million, will finance the construction of a new state-of-the-art school under the Harrow brand.

Under this agreement, Taaleem Holdings will hold exclusive rights to operate Harrow Schools across the GCC, marking its entry into the super-premium education market.

Alan Williamson, CEO at Taaleem Holdings, commented: “With the momentum of our acquisitions and new school developments, we are amplifying our impact across the UAE and GCC, shaping and creating opportunities for generations to come.”

Mohammad Kamran Wajid, Deputy CEO at Emirates Islamic, said: “Education is a key driver of economic growth and fosters global competitiveness. Taaleem is raising the bar with respect to super-premium and early years education. By supporting investments into the sector, Emirates Islamic is committed to making a lasting impact and fostering a knowledge-based economy in line with national objectives.”

These deals underscore Emirates Islamic’s commitment to supporting impactful investments in education, aligned with the UAE’s National Strategy for Higher Education 2030.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

