SHL Finance Company renewed Sharia-compliant credit facility deals at a combined value of SAR 2.19 billion with Arab National Bank (ANB) and Bank Albilad on 15 September 2025.

The company secured SAR 1.89 billion from ANB for five years to expand and increase the sales volume in line with its strategy and future vision, according to a bourse disclosure.

A total of SAR 300 million was received from Bank Albilad for three years.

The two loans are guaranteed by a promissory note and receivables provided to the bank as security.

Earlier this month, SHL Finance obtained a SAR 300 million loan from Al Rajhi Bank .

As of 30 June 2025, the company posted a net profit valued at SAR 26.01 million, compared to SAR 10.65 million a year earlier.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).